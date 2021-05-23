The surviving participant of the ultramarathon with dozens of dead, which took place in the mountains of the Chinese province of Gansu, described the hours that he had to endure before being rescued. His words on Sunday, May 23, leads the portal Tencent Sports.

According to a man named Xiaotao Zhang, even before the start of the competition, it was quite windy in the area where the competition was held – many participants even had their hats ripped off by gusts of wind. At the same time, the athlete managed to cover the first 20 kilometers of the distance without any particular difficulties. Then the weather began to deteriorate sharply: the wind intensified, it began to rain, and then hail.

Due to the difficult weather conditions, the man practically could not see the road, but he tried to continue on his way, however, it became more and more difficult for him to control his movements: his limbs began to stiffen due to the cold. Zhang fell at least ten times. At some point, he realized that he could no longer get up, wrapped himself in an isolation blanket, which every participant in the marathon should have with him, and lost consciousness.

About two and a half hours later, the man was discovered by a shepherd passing by. He dragged the athlete to the shelter, where several other participants in the marathon were already, took off his wet clothes and lit a fire nearby. Zhang only regained consciousness an hour later. After some time, he, together with other participants, managed to descend from the mountain.

Earlier it became known that the death toll during the Chinese ultramarathon rose to 21 people. Among the victims of the disaster was the national record holder Liang Jing.

The 100 km cross-country race began on Saturday morning, May 22, near Baiyin City in Gansu Province. During the competition, the weather changed dramatically in the area: a hurricane wind rose, hail and cold rain fell on the participants. The temperature dropped to zero degrees. As a result, the race had to be stopped, out of 172 participants, 151 were immediately evacuated.