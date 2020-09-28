The CDU ministers did not have a day off on Sunday either: Angela Merkel invited to a mammoth meeting in Berlin. Apparently the Chancellor sees open construction sites.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel the CDU members have theirs Federal government in the mood for the super election year 2021. With just under seven hours Strategy meeting in the Chancellery advised the CDU politician on Sunday according to information from dpa with the CDU * cabinet members and Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus on open issues that the Union wants to advance in this legislative period. It is about which accents should be set before the federal election in one year, it said.

Concrete results were initially not known in the evening. Even before the meeting began, it was said that there was no plan to inform the public.

Angela Merkel: Chancellor wants to put more pressure on – worries about the SPD?

In addition to Brinkhaus, the Chancellor * had Ministers Peter Altmaier (Economy), Jens Spahn (Health), Julia Klöckner (Agriculture), Anja Karliczek (Education), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Defense) and State Ministers Annette Widmann-Mauz ( Migration, Integration) and Monika Grütters (Culture) invited to the Chancellery. Chancellery chief Helge Braun was also there.

Merkel had to dpa-Information recently made it clear internally that they are the CDU now on the train see pressure on the government to also beyond the important corona topic to deliver in crucial policy areas. Behind this should be the consideration that the CDU does not want to leave the role of the driver in the government to the smaller sister party CSU and the coalition partner SPD in the super election year 2021 with the federal election in autumn and six state elections. In the end it shouldn’t be It gives the impression that the SPD in particular was able to score, it said in the CDU on.

Chancellor invites CDU colleagues to the Sunday marathon meeting – 30 items on the agenda

In addition to the economic and social areas, which are also important in Corona times, topics for the consultations included internal security, a strategy for cyber defense, digital education, artificial intelligence, the expansion of the ultra-fast 5G telecommunications network and the topic of animal welfare. Overall included the Agenda for the deliberations after this information almost 30 points.

Before the meeting, Brinkhaus had drawn attention to internal security, where there are disputes with the SPD over important security laws. “I am worried about the increased propensity for violence in the area of ​​political extremism,” said Brinkhaus of the dpa. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak wrote on Twitter: “In the fight against political extremism, the security authorities need up-to-date powers.” Brinkhaus and Ziemiak called on the SPD to give in to the dispute over an expansion of the Telecommunications surveillance options (TKÜ). There are concerns here not only on the part of the SPD.

In the fight against political #Extremism the security authorities need up-to-date powers. I emphatically support the demands of @rbrinkhaus and the @cducsubt. The blocking attitude of #SPD must come to an end. https://t.co/4u1BtAb8f9 – Paul Ziemiak (@PaulZiemiak) September 26, 2020

Angela Merkel: Corona probably also an issue in the Chancellery – but only marginally

Other topics in the deliberations in the Chancellery should also be in view of the corona pandemic Transformation of the auto industry, Ways to Flexibility of working hours or the so-called non-objective limitation of jobs that the SPD wants to abolish. In the future areas of education and digitization, in addition to the question of setting up an educational competence center and an educational platform, the further implementation of hydrogen technology should also be at stake.

The next increasing numbers of infections in the corona pandemic in Germany probably also played a role in the round – but on the sidelines. This Tuesday, Merkel wants to discuss with the prime ministers of the countries how to go together in autumn and winter in view of the ongoing pandemic.

CDU boss Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is also on duty on Monday: she invites the candidates for her successor to an interview in Berlin. The municipal runoff elections in North Rhine-Westphalia brought mixed results for the party on Sunday. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.