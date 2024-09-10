A new chapter in the athlete’s tragic death Rebecca Cheptegei It was presented in the last few hours when the death of Dickson Ndiema Marangachthe attacker, who was also injured in the incident.

“Marangach, who Kenyan police have identified as the athlete’s partner, suffered injuries to 30 percent of her body in the deadly attack on Cheptegei, which has become an emblematic case of gender-based violence,” AFP reported.

What is known

“We lost Dickson Ndiema yesterday evening at around 8:00 p.m. (Monday at 6:00 p.m. GMT),” said a communications officer at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret City.

The 33-year-old long-distance runner had just made her Olympic debut in the recent Paris Gamesbut was doused with gasoline by her partner on Sunday, September 1.

She died four days later after suffering severe burns that covered 80 percent of her body.

“According to The Standards, the athlete’s daughters, aged 9 and 11, were present at the time of the attack. The Ugandan marathon runner’s funeral will take place on 14 September in her country of birth. Her murder has sparked a wave of global outrage,” AFP reported.