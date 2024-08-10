Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge has been left without an Olympic medal for the first time in history

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge was left without a medal in the Olympic marathon for the first time in history. The broadcast was broadcast on website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

At the 2024 Games in Paris, the marathon runner covered 30 kilometers of the 42 kilometers 195 meters, after which he dropped out of the race. At the end of his performance, the 39-year-old runner was in last place, 77th.

Kipchoge has won the marathon at the previous two Olympics and set a world marathon record in September 2022, clocking two hours, one minute, nine seconds.

Ethiopian Tamirat Tola became the Olympic champion at the Games in Paris. The athlete covered the distance in two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds. He broke the Olympic record set in 2008 in Beijing by Kenyan Samuel Wanjiru (2:06.32). Belgian Abdi Bashir won silver (21 seconds behind). Kenyan Benson Kipruto won bronze.