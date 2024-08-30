RIA Novosti: Blinovskaya partially admitted guilt in tax evasion

Blogger Elena Blinovskaya partially admitted guilt in a case of tax evasion. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, the “marathon queen” said that she admits to tax evasion, but otherwise, no. She added that in 2019 she gave birth to a daughter, breastfed her and never parted with the child. “Accounting interested me at the last minute,” Blinovskaya explained.

Earlier it was reported that the blogger’s defense asked to consider her case behind closed doors. Blinovskaya’s arrival at the Savelovsky Court caused a stir and was recorded on video.

The “marathon queen” is charged under Articles 187 (“Illegal circulation of payment instruments”), 198 (“Tax evasion by an individual”) and 174.1 (“Legalization (laundering) of funds or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.