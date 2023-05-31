The Sicilian will be the superstar of the 36th edition of the Gran Fondo scheduled for 2 July and dedicated to the concept of Humanity

A shark roams the mountains. This also happens at the Maratona dles Dolomites, it will happen on 2 July: Vincenzo Nibali is the superstar who will ennoble the 36th edition of the queen of the Granfondos, adding his name to a list of great champions in the recent history of cycling (Wiggins and Indurain the last winners of the Tour at the start). Nibali’s presence on the starting grid of the Marathon is the news that served as the grand finale of the conference to present the event, held at the Gallerie d’Italia (Piazza della Scala in Milan) in a perfect union between sport and art.

With the master of ceremonies – and "father" of the Marathon – Michil Costa was also Linus, who spoke among the guests and was busy illustrating the work of the Dynamo Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the climbing project and adventure trails for children with pathologies serious. With Nibali there will also be Bettini, Bugno, Pozzato, Cassani, the cross-country skier Pellegrino, the ski champion Innerhofer, … As always, Marathon also means solidarity. Then there's the race: now it's up to all bike lovers, who have managed to secure a place in the starting grids. If a few days ago Roglic, Thomas, Almeida battled it out in the Giro on passes like Campolongo, Giau and Valparola, on the first Sunday of July the stage is for cyclists.

theme — Theme Every year, the Marathon reflects on a great theme that characterizes the wait for the start and every kilometer of the race. In 2023, the main idea revolves around the concept of Umanité (“humanity” in Ladin): pedaling after pedaling, cyclists will have the opportunity to reflect on how much “human” remains in today’s society, now so codified and automated. Michil Costa reflected on the evolution of the man-mountain relationship: «If a century ago the peaks gradually began to become humanized, with the construction of roads and accommodation facilities at high altitudes, the “homo economicus” then ended up dehumanizing them , becoming a slave to profit”. Cycling between Pordoi, Sella and Gardena, at a glance from the sky, also serves to remind you of this.

Being there is a privilege reserved for around 8,000 participants, selected from over 27,000 applicants: half are entitled, tour operators and partners, half have been drawn by lot. They will come from all over the world: 50% of the members come from 74 foreign countries, 37 of which are non-European. With a large female representation: 11% of the group. A long and silent snake that will wind along the three possible routes (Sellaronda, medium and Marathon), which will be covered by the 6-hour live broadcast on Rai2. Each participant is in fact already a winner.