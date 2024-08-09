According to Schreier, who received the information from internal sources and who we can consider more than reliable, the project would have been heavily hit by cuts made by Sony which would amount to 500-600 people overall, including developers, QA and support developers (so not only internal ones, who are counted by the company, but also external ones, who are not included in the layoffs because they are temporary). In short, there are many fewer people working on Bungie’s projects, which are mammoth in themselves.

According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier in the latest episode of the podcast “Friends per Second” on the YouTube channel Skill Up, Marathon, Bungie’s new live service, is reportedly in dire straits.

Results crisis

Those who are left have to do double the work, in a situation that currently appears extremely confusing. For this reason “The prospects for Marathon are not the best; there is a reason why it was internally delayed for a whole year and some developers are pessimistic and think that will not even be able to meet the current deadline.”

According to Schreier, the game’s release would have been set for 2025but at this point it’s unlikely that Bungie will be able to launch it unless they make huge sacrifices.

Schreier’s statements are not unexpected. We believe that it was really impossible for Bungie’s current projects to be unaffected by layoffs and changes at the top. In some ways, the latest expansion for Destiny 2 was really the last resort for the previous structure of the company, which Sony had to dismantle for make sense of the acquisition. In short, the management of the multinational is trying to straighten out the studio to which we owe the Halo series, which has been in a performance crisis for years now.