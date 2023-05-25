They seemed to be just rumors but today the official announcement arrives, during the Playstation Showcase of tonight Bungie officially announces its new shooter; After Destiny the company will work on the exhumation of a brand that has now disappeared, marathon. The original game dates back to 1994 and at the time it was quite successful which also led to the obtaining of two sequels.

Today Bungie would like to bring the franchise back to life starting from scratch with a live service constantly updated in which, according to the first leaks, three players they will collaborate in one team fight. We don’t know what to expect from this great return but we are more than certain that Bungie will do a good job.