Revolving doors between 343 Industries, Epic Games and Bungie: Andrew Wittsex-lead multiplayer designer of Halo Infiniterecently moved over to Bungie to work on marathonthe recently unveiled new multiplayer shooter tied to the team’s ancient franchise.

In between, Witts actually went through a one-year tenure at Epic Games: the developer was in fact lead gameplay designer at the Fortnite team from April 2022 to July 2023, after leaving his position at 343 Industries which it had covered from 2019 to 2022.

However, he remains focused on what appears to be his specialization, or rather the design of the gameplay on the purely multiplayer front, a field in which he has demonstrated considerable experience and ability, which he will put to the test again with the development of Marathon.

However, it is curious to note how the ties between 343 Industries and Bungie remain rather firm, which demonstrates how the roots of the two teams are fundamentally common, even if in this case there was the Epic Games interruption to enrich the subject’s curriculum .