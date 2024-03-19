Apparently MarathonBungie's new live service shooter still in development, has a new game director for about nine months. However, the news has only now leaked out. Who is it about? None other than Joe Ziegler, ex Riot Games, who directed the work on Valorantthe competitive online shooter from the League of Legends company.
Today, Ziegler posted on about the game as we get ever closer to launch.”
Strange movements
As pointed out by journalist Paul Tassi, also on X, Ziegler's post could mean that we will soon have fresh information on Marathon. Furthermore, the previous director, Chris Barrett, remained with Bungie as “Executive Creative Director”. However, there is also a mystery: Barrett was appointed game director in May 2023. He was practically at the reins of the game for a few months, before being replaced by Ziegler, who joined the company in 2022, and took on the new role. If we want, it is a confirmation of the rumors about the troubled development of Marathon and the internal problems at Bungie. For the rest, we remind you that Marathon is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. It doesn't have an official release date yet.
