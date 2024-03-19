Apparently MarathonBungie's new live service shooter still in development, has a new game director for about nine months. However, the news has only now leaked out. Who is it about? None other than Joe Ziegler, ex Riot Games, who directed the work on Valorantthe competitive online shooter from the League of Legends company.

Ziegler's post

Today, Ziegler posted on about the game as we get ever closer to launch.”