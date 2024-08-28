Barrett joined Bungie in 1999, quickly rising through the ranks to become director of Halo and Destiny. Until last summer, he was director of the extraction shooter Marathon, before mysteriously leaving the company at the end of March.

According to information shared by Bloomberg, Chris Barrett a Bungie veteran and ex-director of Marathon, Destiny and Halo was fired at the end of March due to the inappropriate conduct held towards his subordinates, particularly female ones, as confirmed by Barrett himself in a note sent to the portal.

Reasons for dismissal

Barrett was fired from the company after an internal investigation after at least eight employees reported inappropriate conduct. According to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources, Barrett in particular he openly described some female employees as “attractive” and asked to play with them “Truth or Dare”. He also reportedly made multiple references to his wealth and power within Bungie, suggesting that could have helped them advance their careers.

A shot from the first official trailer of Marathon

Other sources say Barrett befriended female employees in various departments, then showered them with messages that crossed the line between the professional and the personalwith some people within the company claiming to have received unwanted advances and felt uncomfortable.

“I believe I have always conducted myself with integrity and been respectful and supportive of my colleagues, many of whom I consider my dearest friends,” Barrett said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“I have never felt that my communications were unwanted and I never thought that they would make anyone feel uncomfortable. If anyone felt that way when interacting with me, I am truly sorry.”

This information comes just weeks after another report claimed that Marathon is in dire straits and that many within Bungie have little confidence in the project, despite the reins being taken over in March by Joe Ziegler, formerly of Riot Games and head of work on Valorant.