The competitor had completed the first stage without problems. Immediate help and a long heart massage are useless. The race will continue. This is the third dead in 35 editions

Tragedy in the second stage of the Marathon des Sables, the extreme race of 250 kilometers that takes place entirely in the Sahara of Morocco for a total duration of seven days. A French competitor just over 50, whose personal details were not disclosed out of respect for his family, died in the afternoon after feeling ill near the dunes of Merzouga. The ultra runner had completed the first leg without problems.

The immediate help of two other competitors, both doctors, was of no use. After activating the SOS button on the equipment of the colleague who lost consciousness, they practiced heart massage. Uselessly.

THE RACE CONTINUES – In the meantime, the medical director of the marathon has also arrived. After 45 minutes of trying to revive the ultra runner, the medical team had to declare him dead. “Patrick Bauer, race director, and all the employees of the Marathon des Sables express their condolences to the family for the loss”, reads an official press release of the race, a myth for fans of ultramarathons that has now reached its edition. number 35. This is the third dead competitor in this grueling endurance race, which the competitors must face in complete autonomy for food.

Out of respect for the competitors and the efforts behind preparing for the event, the marathon will continue. A minute of silence will be observed before the start of the third leg. “The continuation of the adventure – concludes the note – will also be a way to pay homage to this” brother of the sands “.

October 4, 2021 (change October 4, 2021 | 23:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.