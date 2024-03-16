While the new Marathon the old title is also in development original from Bungie returns to the market with a new release on Steambringing an FPS classic in front of a new audience in preparation for the relaunch of the franchise with the new game on the way.

It must be said that the Marathon trilogy is already freely available to everyone through the project Alpeh Onewhich has in fact made the source code of the three original chapters available as freeware for years now, but a launch on Steam, perhaps with support for the various features of the Valve platform as reported in the official pagecould have a very different visibility.

This is the game that introduced Bungie to the world: one first person shooter with a science fiction setting which was decidedly advanced in technical terms and also very original in terms of mechanics and setting at the time since launch.