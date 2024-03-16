While the new Marathon the old title is also in development original from Bungie returns to the market with a new release on Steambringing an FPS classic in front of a new audience in preparation for the relaunch of the franchise with the new game on the way.
It must be said that the Marathon trilogy is already freely available to everyone through the project Alpeh Onewhich has in fact made the source code of the three original chapters available as freeware for years now, but a launch on Steam, perhaps with support for the various features of the Valve platform as reported in the official pagecould have a very different visibility.
This is the game that introduced Bungie to the world: one first person shooter with a science fiction setting which was decidedly advanced in technical terms and also very original in terms of mechanics and setting at the time since launch.
An interesting return
Originally released in 1994 on Mac, Marathon depicts the strenuous defense of the UESC Marathon ship in the Tau Ceti system from the invasion of devastating alien forces, in a decidedly difficult situation.
While it's something quite different, you can see in Marathon some seeds of the sci-fi epic that Bungie would later create with the originals Haloand the game still makes for a pretty enjoyable FPS.
The second chapter, Marathon: Durandal, was also previously published on Xbox, while in this case we are waiting to see the re-release of the game on PC through Steam and remember that there is a new Marathon in development by the team, in the form of live service.
