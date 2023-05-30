Joseph Cross, artistic director of marathon at Bungie, revealed that the studio has drawn inspiration from various workssuch as Mirror’s Edge and Ghost in the Shell, for its art style.

Described as “Graphic realism“, Marathon’s art style draws inspiration from numerous other franchises, and the goal is to create a distinct visual “brand” of sci-fi that “is fresh and will stand the test of time,” Cross explained.

Cross writes, “We officially call it ‘graphic realism’, but it’s mostly a production-oriented term, meant to frame how we think and prioritize aspects of our visual world. On the one hand, it’s a universal design language simplified/deconstructed, with strong graphic and chromatic statements and limited use of materials. On the other hand, realistic proportions and scale, implied functionality and detail, and a generally grounded world.”

“Many of you have already spotted many of ours visual influences: Mirrors Edge, Aeon Flux, Ghost in the Shell, Otomo, Koji Morimoto, The Designers Republic, Chris Cunningham, are all part of our inspiration stew.”

We remember that marathon was announced at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023: you can see the trailer above. It is planned for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, we leave you to our in-depth analysis in which we tell you about this great return signed by Bungie.