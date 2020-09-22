Ashalata Waggaonkar, the famous actress of Marathi films and theater, died on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Satara. Ashalata had a corona infection a week ago while she was shooting for her upcoming show ‘I Maji Kalubai’. Ashalata also acted in several Bollywood films.

It is being told that 20-22 crew members of the unit working with Ashaalata have also been found to be Corona positive after which they have been made home quarantine. However, in all these, only the health of hopelessness became so serious that he had to be admitted to the hospital.

It is being told that a dance group from Mumbai was called to shoot a song. It is believed that the corona virus had reached the group as well. After this the virus started spreading to the people of the unit. The health of expectancy was quite severe for the last 3 days.