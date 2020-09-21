new Delhi: The Maharashtra government has filed a review petition regarding Maratha reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. This petition has been filed before the constitutional petition of the Supreme Court. Recently, the Supreme Court passed an interim order prohibiting the implementation of that state law of 2018, which provided for reservation to Maratha community in government jobs and education.

In this case, this step of the government has come to the fore amid protests in different parts of the state by pro-reservation organizations. Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday approached NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the state government’s efforts to lift the ban imposed by the Supreme Court on the implementation of Maratha reservation.

After meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ashok Chavan said that a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court for exemption from the interim order (on Maratha reservation). Chavan, who headed the Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, met Pawar at the YB Chavan Center here.

The number of people who died in a building accident in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra increased to 12, see the shocking pictures