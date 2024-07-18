Mexico City.- Labor lawyers recognized the negotiating capacity of Marath Bolaños, head of the Secretariat of Labor and Social Security (STPS), as he promotes dialogue between workers and companies to anticipate labor complaints.

Experts indicated that with its ratification by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, there will be continuity in the implementation of the labor reform approved in 2019.

“There has been a historic change in the last five years in labor matters, which requires a great deal of specialization in issues of freedom of association and collective bargaining, which is why the continuity of Secretary Marath Bolaños and his team is good news. They have worked as a Government to face the implementation of this reform and the fulfillment of the commitments in labor matters that arose due to the T-MEC,” warned Óscar de la Vega, from the De la Vega & Martínez firm.

Pablo Franco, a labor lawyer and advisor to the Mexican Workers’ Union League, said that with the Secretariat’s mediation, emblematic cases have been resolved and others prevented. Although he believes that the agency requires a larger budget.

“One of the virtues of the Secretariat is that, starting with the Marath Bolaños administration, social dialogue has been promoted. With the Secretary’s idea of ​​promoting dialogue, we have achieved that before going to the T-MEC, the approach with the companies is promoted and the Secretariat has played an increasingly active role.

“What is needed is a larger budget, because as unions and workers become more aware of their rights, greater intervention will be required because there are still companies that refuse to recognize their rights,” he said.

Germán de la Garza, managing partner at Fisher & Phillips, agreed that it is positive that the plans and programs of the Secretariat will continue.

He said that they have been consistent with the application of the inspection program to the work centers, since they prioritize issues such as subcontracting, validation of general working conditions and matters related to NOM 035 (psychosocial risk factors).

“Continuity will be positive; there are important challenges, particularly in terms of the standardization of criteria with respect to the different labor delegations at the national level, for the purposes of implementing labor inspections, because the same criteria are not found everywhere.

“It will also play a very active role in the Rapid Response Mechanisms, in addition to continuing to ensure the implementation of the labor reform,” said De la Garza.