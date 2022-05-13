“Russia did not have the right information and intelligence on Ukraine. It does not have a unified Central Command on the ground. You have a mixed bag of groups that don’t coordinate with each other, the army, the Rosgvardia, the Kadyrovites, and the Kremlin generals make themselves happy with the deaths of those who sacrifice themselves in the field. In the end, Russia will lose the war, but civilian casualties will still be many, military casualties will still be many, the war will not be short “.

The one who speaks like this, in a European city, is Marat Gabidullin, 50, a former Russian Air Force commander and above all former commander of the Wagner Group, the most feared mercenary group in the world, financed by the oligarch Evgheny Prigozhin (the “Putin’s cook” , owner among other things of the troll factory in St. Petersburg, and obviously on top of the American and European sanctions, has always denied). The “Wagner” was for years the terror in hybrid war scenarios, Russian mercenaries who fought in the dirtiest situations on the planet, in Syria, Libya, Central Africa, and now, whatever Serghey Lavrov says, they are also present in Ukraine. Gabidullin wrote a book, I, commander of Wagner (Libreria Pienogiorno), which is now published in Italian, expanded with respect to the Russian edition (where there had been many omissions “to escape censorship”). It is not the book of a repentant, we must know this. Rather than someone who wants to defend his comrades by telling the truth about the Kremlin, about its generals, about the “absurd war in Ukraine”.

She writes in the book that Wagner is now badly armed and badly trained. What happened?

«In 2016, against Isis in Syria, we had more ammunition and we were better equipped, we also had T-90 tanks. Since 2017 we have started to have a very limited amount of ammunition. In Hama the Americans knew all our moves in advance, and it was a massacre. At the end of the battle of Palmyra, the only tanks we had were five T-72s stolen from the Syrians ».

You say that Wagner’s dead are silenced and ignored by the Kremlin. Is the brigade sent to the fray now?

«Not exactly in trouble, at least until 2017 they were very well trained fighters. Not anymore today. There is no training, there is no coordination of actions. This has also been seen on the Island of the Snakes. Victories in Syria were mainly due to Wagner’s deaths, while the Kremlin generals get handsome and get promoted. But Isis did not have artillery, Turkish drones, armored vehicles. In Ukraine everything is completely different ».

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Wagner is not in Ukraine.

Gabidullin smiles. «Politicians never lie: let’s say they never tell the whole truth. I really think that Wagner is not there as such, there are many Wagner contractors with someone else directing their actions ».

Another company than the one you worked for (Prigozhin’s Evro Polaz)?

«Surely Wagner’s fighters in Ukraine today are not commanded by any company but by Russian official forces. Otherwise it would be chaos ».

In Wagner’s Telegram channel, “RSODM”, some truths unwelcome to Russian propaganda have been written. For example, at Snake Island the Russians were withdrawn, and a ship, a helicopter, had been hit. How do you explain it?

“One, evidently they are allowed, they take a certain degree of freedom. And two, they send, let’s say, notices, a memento to the Russian leaders: gentlemen, remember that we are here, we are fighting for you ».

How many Russians died in Syria, and how many from Wagner? And how many in Ukraine?

«In Ukraine I don’t know, in Syria I don’t want to reveal it. But all of Moscow’s propaganda is based on lying about the dead, and saying that victories are achieved with minimal sacrifices. “

How does the Armed Forces Command in Ukraine judge militarily? General Valery Gerasimov was harshly criticized.

«I don’t judge him well. They thought of a quick war, but they had bad intelligence on Ukraine. They weren’t prepared, they were badly baked. Three days after the start of the war, that c … of Lukashenka – who is not Russian but speaks only on a mandate from Moscow – interviewed Solovyov to say that Russia would win in three days, “because there is no it is no one to face them “. What the … ».

Some members of Wagner are accused of rape, violence against civilians, have you ever witnessed such crimes?

«A private contractor in Russia is an unrecognized person, who does not exist by the law, is outlawed, no one is responsible for his fate. On the other hand, he knows that he will be able to avoid any criminal responsibility for his actions. A terrible gray area, where everyone is alone with his demons. I have not seen the rapes, but I know that not everyone is able to follow the rules and ethics, and hold back the violence ».

What do you think of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine?

“I think it is a tragic mistake. You absolutely could not attack Ukraine, they are our brothers. This war goes against any sense, against the Ukrainian people, but also against the Russian one, it will be the ruin of the Russian economy and state. I know the war will be long. And I know that if the Russians managed to keep the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, they would stop: not because they want to, but because they absolutely lack the strength to go further. But do they have the strength to eventually keep Kherson, Mariupol, Melitopol, Berdyansk? From what my teammates tell me, no. After this disaster a Russia will still exist, but how? How? I am not a prominent figure like Navalny or Nemtsov. I do not lead any opposition movement. All I do is speak openly, and with full knowledge of the facts. Now this is enough in Russia to be accused as an enemy of the people. Putin now lives in a parallel world of his own, he is stubborn and will never give up, know that if he is not stopped he could go on indefinitely, I tell the many Putinians of Italy, he could invent that he has to invade Italy because a century ago you had gone to fight against Russia. I know, it’s science fiction, but up to a certain point ».

(Kateryna Sadilova collaborated)