Genoa – “Incredible but true: another attack in a prison in Liguria, precisely in the Marassi prison in Genoa”. He reports it Autonomous Penitentiary Police Union (Sappe)in the voice of the regional secretary for Liguria Vincenzo Tristaino: “This morning, an inspector paid the price, who he was treacherously and violently hit in the shoulder by a prisoner of Nigerian origin after the latter had smashed the office furniture without any reason, going into a rage and hitting his colleague”. The man was promptly blocked by the other policemen while the inspector had to resort to hospital treatment.

For Tristaino, who also reports the violent protest of a prisoner yesterday in the Valle Armea facility in Sanremo, “violence by aggressive inmates is constantly increasing, to the point of becoming a social emergency in the prison environment. The inexplicable passivity of the administration is generating a widespread state of unease among the staff of Liguria, who are now tired of continuing to suffer delinquent acts that put their lives at risk”.

Donato Capece, general secretary of Sappe, expressed solidarity with the inspector injured at Marassi, returning “to publicly ask that whoever is responsible should take into consideration the critical issues of the Marassi prison, that of Valle Armea in Sanremo and the Ligurian penitentiaries which are evidently no longer in a position to manage too many types of inmates, often subjects with particularly violent personalities, without any possibility of different placement within the Region. Marassi and Sanremo are only holding up thanks to the policemen on duty, who are also significantly understaffed and are dealing with the failures and serious faults of the prison administration”.