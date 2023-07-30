A night as a King(tegui). Genoese party for the debut in the rossoblù shirt of the Italian-Argentine striker, who arrived in Genoa only four days ago and will be on the pitch tonight in the second half in the friendly against Monaco (1-0 for the Grifone, goal by Gudmundsson from a penalty in the 16th minute of the first half). An endless enthusiasm for the Italo-Argentine from the twelve thousand Genoans in the stands, in an atmosphere of celebration and great anticipation for the first match in Genoa of Mancini’s national team striker. A special night in which the announcement of the exceeding of twenty-two thousand passes was made, in a campaign that since the arrival of Retegui is traveling at over a thousand new season tickets a day. To be exact, four thousand in the last seventy-two hours.