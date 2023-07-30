A penalty from Gudmundsson in the first half gave the Griffin victory in a friendly against the French. The blue bomber made his debut in front of his new audience
A night as a King(tegui). Genoese party for the debut in the rossoblù shirt of the Italian-Argentine striker, who arrived in Genoa only four days ago and will be on the pitch tonight in the second half in the friendly against Monaco (1-0 for the Grifone, goal by Gudmundsson from a penalty in the 16th minute of the first half). An endless enthusiasm for the Italo-Argentine from the twelve thousand Genoans in the stands, in an atmosphere of celebration and great anticipation for the first match in Genoa of Mancini’s national team striker. A special night in which the announcement of the exceeding of twenty-two thousand passes was made, in a campaign that since the arrival of Retegui is traveling at over a thousand new season tickets a day. To be exact, four thousand in the last seventy-two hours.
Retegui showed up on the pitch for the warm-up with his left hand bandaged due to a slight injury, entering the pitch at the start of the second half greeted by a roar in place of Puscas, first paired with Gadmindsson and then in the final with Coda. Six seconds were enough for him to try to steal the ball from Majecki, the Monaco goalkeeper and attempt an impossible goal, in a performance that confirmed his great condition and physical solidity, even if the understanding with the Icelandic obviously needs to be refined. considering that the newcomer is already in an optimal condition.
