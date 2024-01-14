Explosion was recorded this Sunday (14 January); in December, 23 people died after an eruption there

The Marapi volcano, in Indonesia, recorded another eruption this Sunday morning (14 January 2024), after 23 climbers were burned to death in December 2023 by explosions in the same location. According to information from the news agency Associated Press, the ash reached a peak of 1,300 meters high. No one is hurt.

O Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the country asked residents and tourists to maintain a distance of 4.5 km from the crater where the eruption occurred. The agency also advised residents of communities close to the volcano to wear masks if they notice ash falling in the region.

Mount Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, with a total of 127 active volcanoes. On Tuesday (January 9), the country issued a level 3 alert on a scale that goes up to 4 for the risk of new dangerous explosions for the population. Since Friday (12 January), at least 100 residents have had to leave their homes.

On December 3, 2023, an eruption that reached 3,000 meters high killed 23 people who were on a tour of Marapi.