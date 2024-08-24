Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 22:17

The governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, revoked decree 39.315/2024, published on the 20th, which established special ICMS regimes for companies importing diesel oil, as occurred in Amapá in April. The two decisions were revoked after a reaction from regulatory bodies and protests from several industry associations in the country.

In the Official Gazette of the State of Maranhão this Friday, the decree was revoked retroactively to the day the measure was implemented (20/8).

The National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Income or Taxation of the States and Federal District (Comsefaz) had spoken out yesterday on the matter, and recommended that the government of Maranhão revoke the decree that established the deferral, as occurred in Amapá.

The special ICMS regime, according to Comsefaz, goes against the principles of competitiveness and reduces the revenue of States that do not practice it.