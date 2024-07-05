Marangon’s Death, Autopsy Confirms: It Was Not Suicide

Alex Marangon did not commit suicide: this is the conclusion reached by the doctors who performed the autopsy on the body of the 25-year-old barman from Marcon (Venice), found dead in the Piave after participating in an Amazonian ritual in an abbey. This was reported by Ansa. On the young man’s body, traces were found numerous wounds to the head, likely caused by a blunt object. The examination was performed by the coroner Alberto Furlanetto, appointed by the Treviso Prosecutor’s Office, and by Antonello Cirnelli, expert for the victim’s family. The Carabinieri were also present at the autopsy.

Marangon’s Death, the Mix of Hallucinogenic Substances and the Incisions on the Body

Too many things, however, still do not add up regarding the dynamics that led to the death of the 25-year-old Venetian bartender, found lifeless last July 2nd on an islet in the Piave river in the Treviso area. Marangon had participated in a shamanic ritual at the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Bona in Vidor, in the province of Treviso, two nights before the discovery of the body, we know what happened before and what happened after.