Alex Marangon, new details emerge on the murder of the Treviso bartender. From the video to the testimonies: the point

Alex Marangona 25 year old bartender from Treviso, was beaten, killed and thrown into the Piave River on the night between 29th and 30th June. The Prosecutor’s Office is certain of this and, in fact, investigates for murder and the first suspicions fell on some musicians that, on the evening of Marangon’s death, they had organized a party with music and purifying rites in the Abbey of Santa Bona di Vidor (Treviso). Among these there is Andrea Zuinorganizer and musician, but also his partner Tatiana, the owner of the Abbey, Giulio da Sacco, and his wife Alexandra, to whom are added two South American “curanderos”among the first to go looking for Alex after he left. Andrea Zuin he explicitly told the press that he and his “followers” are not involved: “If there is a murderer, he is not among us“. Meanwhile, according to what he writes to the Gazette a has appeared video showing the 25-year-old walking away from the Abbey followed by two dark figures. It seems to scream: “Ninth!”.

The words of the musician and organizer of the party Andrea Zuin

First of all, Zuin, specifies his closeness to the family of the dead youth, whom he describes as “a gorgeous boy, with great depth” (according to the newspaper The Corriere della Sera). Then, clarifies about Ayahuascathe medicinal herb capable of causing dizziness and hallucinations: “Here we didn’t use itbut we took some purges to cleanse ourselves, a preparatory rite for healing music, we were here since Friday, we played for two days, there was also a musicianmaster and my great friend, and a doctorboth Colombiansthere were with us twenty other peoplewe all know each other.”

On the Saturday that Alex Marangon died, Zuin says that while he was playing and singing, the boy “he got up and went out into the gardenhe went towards the fire that was outside. I didn’t see anything strange, it happens that you move away… But we didn’t want anyone to be left alone outsideso my Colombian musician friend and the doctor followed him to make sure he was okay, they came back shortly after, at the end of the song I was playing, and a third person came (whose identity is unknown, ed.) to tell me that Alex had ‘gone down the path’ and was nowhere to be found. We immediately started looking for him.” The two Colombians are the “healers” who saw Alex for the last time: at the moment they do not appear to be in Italy, but in a place known to the Carabinieri and willing to collaborate with justice.

What happened after Alex Marangon disappeared

“After about 7 minutes“everyone has been on the trail of Alex Marangon. The newspaper TrevisoTodayZuin says: “We went out and looked for him everywhere.where the controls arrived we arrived too. When we realized that he was not there we called the police and the rescue. There were two Latin American ‘curanderos’ who were with him at that moment. Among other things, they are people who, let’s say, they have all the requirements to assist people at that time“. The problem, however, is that these Two Colombians left the Abbey at dawn the day after Alex disappeared and they would be the last people to have seen him alive. In video under investigation by investigators which resumes Marangon’s escape, the boy would be followed by two dark figures: perhaps the two “curanderos”.

According to Zuin, but also according to the other participants in the party that weekend in June, Alex did not move away from thembut he’s gone voluntarily for who knows what reason. “The abbey is not protected, there is a part near the walls that is often climbed over by those who know the area, I would not rule out that someone had entered or that Alex went over the walls to get closer to the river. There has never been an attack at our concerts, if there is a murderer, he is not among us”. The next investigations by the Treviso Prosecutor’s Office will shed light on the murder. The investigators they hope to find the weapon or weapons used to kill the boy. Meanwhile, they have been set for 10 am on Saturday 13 July Alex Marangon’s funeral in Marcon, his hometown in the province of Venice. The municipality has established the city ​​mourning.