Alex Marangon Case: Family Asks All Participants to Take Hair Tests. It Would Determine If Participants in Shamanic Party Were Lucid or Not

The family of Alex Marangonthe Venetian bartender found dead along the Piave after having participated in a Shamanic party in the Vidor Abbey (Treviso), asked for the hair test to all participants of the rite. It could be the only way to establish the degree of lucidity of those present at the party: in fact, it is a unrepeatable technical assessment with which to identify the administered compound and any users. When Alex walked away from the group and then disappeared into thin air, those present said they had searched for him for hours before calling for help. But were they lucid? The hair test is the only one which, even after a long time, can determine whether or not to take narcotic or psychotropic substances and which ones. It is not yet known if the victim was lucid: the results of the toxicology tests carried out on the young man’s body have yet to arrive. The investigations continue: the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file for voluntary homicide. At the moment, however, no lead is excluded. Alex Marangon could have been killed by someone, as well as being the victim of an accident caused by the delirium of the substances he had taken (some even think of ayahuasca).

Words from Alex Marangon’s parents

Alex’s parents presented the request to the Prosecutor’s Office yesterday, Wednesday 17 July. On that occasion they said, as reported by the newspaper TrevistoTodayThat something special” would have been consumed by the guests at the party in the abbey. There, there were also two South American “curanderi”, considered the first suspects in Marangon’s death. According to the parents of the 25-year-old who died: “We knew that on these occasions Our son had already taken the ayahuasca planta drink that helps you get in touch with your deepest parts. But the last time the withdrawal was more expensive and it was something special expected that we are not aware of.” And they want to know about it, hence the request for the hair test.