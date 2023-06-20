Ferrari wins again and does so in the most important edition of the most famous race in the world: the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Such an occasion could not fail to be properly celebrated, but the celebrations held in Maranello were not marked by pomp. Ferrari’s was a humble and genuine celebration, which tells of a company that rediscovers its artisan origins, a large shop which puts the employee, passion and the community at the centre.

Family party

The 499P parade through the center of Maranello was organized in a short time, without particular notice or great media exposure. Among the audience there were even those who expressed skepticism about the choice of a midweek date, conveying the impression of a Cavallino shy and away from the spotlight. Arriving in Maranello one has exactly the same perception, understanding the exact reason for this decision. That of June 20 is a party organized by Ferrari for Ferrari.

The Cavallino chooses to dedicate the Centennial victory to its employeesboth of the GT activities and of the Gestione Sportiva. It is above all to them that the parade through the streets of the center is aimed, flanked in any case by a discreet crowd of fans that has gone beyond expectations. Once the runway was finished, the 499P #51, still bearing the scratches and marks of the Le Mans marathon, was displayed at the entrance to the Centro Stile, where it was immediately surrounded by an impenetrable crowd of employees. Ferrari rediscovers himself as a family, organizing a private event where, contrary to what happens elsewhere, it is the journalists who almost experience the sensation of being the third wheel.

Humble little horse

The press is not the first recipient of the Maranello party. The choice does not betray any lack, but on the contrary it tells of high humility that pervades the entire GT Sports Activities department. Antonello Coletta makes no secret of his reluctance to flaunt success, preferring to draw joy from within, an example followed by the whole team. It is hard to believe what happens in the internal squares of the company where it happens that, in pursuit of a souvenir photo or an autograph, some employees introduce themselves to the pilots and that they reply in turn, without assuming that anyone in the radius of kilometers is aware of the name and the success achieved in France.

It is a long-lasting Cavallino that does not lose its head despite having just won its most important success since 1965. It is in fact Coletta himself who describes the moment of victory as the most dangerous, the one in which that same mental lucidity at the basis of an important goal risks being clouded by the fumes of euphoria. However, Ferrari in an endurance guise would seem to be immune to all this and is already looking to the future. The same evening of the victory at Le Mans, Antonello Coletta was already going over everything that had gone wrong in his head in order to improve in the future. An attitude born of another personal belief, the one according to which, once a dream has been fulfilled, another one is immediately pursued.