People begin to flock early, on a dull Saturday morning, to the Franco Parenti Theater. The appointment – politically speaking – is one of the greedy ones: “La gran deimpresa Lombardia 2023”. Pierfrancesco Maran launches his candidacy with a press conference that in fact becomes a public event, a gathering of the people. Down, inside the foyer, the political councils begin. Emanuele Fiano arrives, former deputy of the Democratic Party then placed by Enrico Letta in an impossible college against Isabella Rauti. Not elected, it seemed it could be an establishment candidacy against Pierfrancesco Maran. But he, teased by Affari, denies: “If I came here to see my challenger? Ah no, I totally exclude him”. No primaries for him. The real possible competitor lives a few hundred meters away, and is Pierfrancesco Majorino. He is not seen, he does not go down the fateful stairs, with a gesture that he would like to say that his reflection is closed and that the bill of exchange of when Maran did not apply for the European Championships precisely in order not to overshadow him is finally settled. On the chairs sits Filippo Del Corno, former Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Milan and today a composer. He has grown a bit of a beard, and he is very calm. There is obviously Pietro Bussolati, regional councilor and a long-time friend of Maran, true director of operations. There is Martina Riva, Councilor for Sport of the Municipality. There is Cristina Tajani, former councilor for work and today number one of Anpal Servizi. There is Massimo Scarinzi, who opens the press conference. There is Cesare Cerea, there is Carlo Cerami, “the partisan of Milanese reformism”, there is Simone Dragone, there is Davide Corritore, there is Riccardo Rocco. There is the radical left, the reformist left, the left that governs and the left that disputes in the regional council, the left that has voted dozens of times against Attilio Fontana and also against Letizia Moratti.

THE SPEECH OF PIERFRANCESCO MARAN

Blue dress, unbuttoned white shirt, fresh barber cut. “The last elections gave our country the right-most government in our history – explains Maran – This is due to the lack of vision and the construction of an alternative. Usually after the defeats there is a reaction, an energy and a enthusiasm. More than a month has passed and none of us have this feeling of this desire to do and change. I think that when things don’t go we try to solve them by working harder, identifying what is the next challenge “. Then Maran attacks: “We are Lombard citizens and the next challenge is that the presidency of the Lombardy region will be chosen. For over 30 years the Region has been the stronghold of the right in Italy. Five years ago Giogio Gori had undoubtedly the best political proposal, no doubt any Lombard citizen thought it was better, but the contemporaneity with the political elections made it impossible for him to play the game. This time there are the conditions, because we vote without the political elections. It was a quarrel between the president and the vice-president. The rulers of the region are a decadent political class, unable to manage the ordinary administration in extraordinary times. They have no openness to the outside world and to innovation. The Lombard right is the rejection of modernity , it is position rent. Everyone realizes it. We just have to offer them an alternative. There are 10 million Lombard people who are even further away from Pala every day. zzo Lombardia and are just looking for someone else to vote.

It was a duty for the center left to have an alternative political proposal. It was imperative not to surrender the political initiative to other forces. The alternative proposal must be of value and discontinuity. And this comes before the cold research of the laboratory alliance. “

Then Pierfrancesco Maran refers to the orange revolution of Giuliano Pisapia: “The day before yesterday Giuliano Pisapia, who only 11 years ago gave birth to the orange revolution, said that it is time for a new generation. And in my opinion he is right. Politics it is courage, and this candidacy breaks the mold. If we give an idea of ​​autonomy and freedom of thought, we are going to challenge not only our field but also the League. In recent decades, the League has made autonomy from Rome its must . But what autonomy does Fontana have from Rome if he has to wait a month to replace Letizia Moratti? “.

The president’s speech

Then comes the part of candidate for president: “If I am president I will respond to the citizens, not to political agreements. This is an essential element of this morning’s message: the Lombards vote for a political proposal that responds only to them and not to the parties. Many in these hours they have indicated a tide of limits in this path that I propose. To these I reply that I represent a generation that is confronted with consensus. For some months I have been touring Lombardy, first with the presentation of my book and then with “Ricominciamo da capo “. Here. There is a desire to change. Because the Lombards know that there is no love in those who govern them. They want to see that we have an alternative proposal. Mine is a reformist proposal. Lombard reformism does not exist. it harnesses patterns. There is a capacity and a model that knows how to hold parties together “. The rest of the speech slips away on the topics: transport, home, health, work. Until the jab at Letizia Moratti: “There is no reason why a Third Pole voter should not vote for me. Many of them, I think, are embarrassed to vote for the former vice president of the Region. to say that if Moratti raises votes to the right, he will help me beat Attilio Fontana “.

The questions of Affaritaliani.it Milan

Then answering the questions of Affaritaliani.it Milan. “If I apply to the Region or to the primary? This challenge breaks the mold because the schemes have become complicated. I am on the field against Moratti and Fontana. I am ready to run in the primary, and the secretary Vinicio Peluffo has announced that the primaries are the scheme, and so I imagine there will be. My political history says that I work if I am legitimized by a popular vote and it is difficult for it to be co-opted. ” And again: “If Moratti has to participate in the primary? I invited the third pole to participate several times, I could repeat the same invitation today but I doubt it would change the approach. Moratti’s scenario in the primary seems unlikely, and therefore I don’t see it as a realistic option. I hope there can be an evaluation after I have been chosen as a candidate by the citizens. ” And finally on Vinicio Peluffo: “Should he resign? It doesn’t seem like a problem to me right now, but it seems to me that the Democratic Party should start from scratch as soon as possible”. Responding to a question from the Corriere: “I do not resign before being elected. I informed the secretary Enrico Letta of my decision, and I spoke not only with the mayor of Milan but also many other metropolitan mayors”.

