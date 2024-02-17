Marama was one of the first youth groups who knew how to win over the Peruvian public with his cumbia pop from Uruguay for a decade. Several of their songs have been considered the best to listen to during the summer in Peru, since every sunny season they used to release refreshing songs that were heard in the clubs of the capital. Now, the group decided to choose Lima to host their concerts for their tenth anniversary. The meeting with his fans is this February 17 at the Punta Negra Castle.

Marama, known for notable hits such as 'Nena', T'odo began dancing', 'Loquita' and 'Una noche con tú', among other melodies, it features the participation of Agustín Casanova. The group's lineup includes Pablo Arnoletti on percussion, Agustín Duarte on drums, Matías Besson handling bass and Martín López on guitar. The band spoke with La República and were surprised to confirm that they would love to collaborate with Grupo 5, but they made a curious condition.

—You arrived in Peru to celebrate your 10-year anniversary, a decade since you released several of your hits like 'Bronceado' in Uruguay. What do you have prepared for your followers who have waited a long time to see you again?

We are celebrating, this year we turned 10 years old and what better than to celebrate by releasing new songs and even the old ones that you already know, but remixing them. There may be some Peruvian artist out there with whom we are collaborating, but we still can't say anything. This year there will be many surprises.

—Why, of all the countries, did you choose Peru to come to hold this great anniversary event? Was it your first choice?

Very easy, we love Peru and we know that there are many people who like our music. The country is beautiful and that is mainly, we know that there are fans who like the band, they wanted to see us and it was necessary to come.

—You usually make a type of cumbia pop from Uruguay, which is very different from Peruvian cumbia. Have you heard anything about our cumbia or that you like?

Yes, of course, and we love Peruvian cumbia. We believe that there is a marked difference, ours (referring to Uruguayan cumbia) is more electronic and is exactly faster and more danceable. Let's say the Peruvian one is for dancing closer. We do not rule out the option of integrating native sounds from Peru into Marama's songs.

—If so, could we perhaps soon see some collaboration with Group 5, which is one of the largest representatives of cumbia in Peru?

We would love for you to call us as soon as we are here. The only condition is that they give us Peruvian food, that they bring us several dishes. It's the only thing, nothing more. We come here prepared, we haven't eaten all week to get here (laughs). We love ceviche.

—Leslie Shaw has been involved in a controversy because more Peruvian artists say they should support each other, but she thinks differently. You, who have worked with her, and even have a song together, what do you think?

Before it was different, time moves forward and today I believe that music helps change fans, supporting each other also helps to exchange musical ideas because sometimes one even learns. Before, it was not even thought of mixing genres. I think it is good to support each other, just as they do in Argentina, that artists support each other.

