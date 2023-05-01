It almost turned into tragedy! attendees at the concert Uruguayan band Marama In the Qarola nightclub in Lurín they experienced moments of terror after part of the pits collapsed. According to reports from young people, there was an excess of people in the capacity due to an overselling of tickets. A few minutes after appearing on stage, the cumbia pop group announced the cancellation of the show and acts of violence were recorded inside the premises. Many resulted with bumps and bruises.

Attendees denounce bad organization

On social networks, users denounced the lack of organization of the event and reported that the boxes fell, which left dozens of people injured. According to what they say in TikTok and Instagram, it happened around 2 am. m this Sunday April 30th. “Everyone was pushing. When that part fell, everyone ran,” said an Internet user who went to see the musical group.

“How is it possible that they oversell tickets and let more people than allowed on the board“said a young woman. Given the emergency, the band was forced to cancel their presentation.

Band pronounces on cancellation of the show

On their social networks, the group announced that the show was going to be cancelled. “For security reasons we will not be able to play, there were problems with the facilities, there are some injured. So, in this way, we stop the show, but we will be attentive, we will meet again, “they posted on their Instagram stories.

Users raised their voices on social networks demanding that they return the money they paid to see them and apologize for the disastrous experience. So far, the compound has not ruled on the fact. It should be noted that they will perform another show in the city of Ica.

Marama member cancels show. Photo: capture/Instagram

Marama: who are they?

marama is a youth pop and cumbia group from Uruguay. In August 2022 they announced a tour of Peru, which included the cities of Lima and Ica. They made some collaborations with some national artists, among them, Leslie Shaw. “Punishment” was the single in which they collaborated. This theme mixed urban sounds.

