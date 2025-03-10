03/10/2025



Updated at 8:28 p.m.





Sonsoles Onega has received in its program A Diego Armando Maradona (Junior), one of the five children of the Argentine footballer. Maradona, who was found lifeless on November 25, 2020, with 60 years, left “orphans” both Diego and his other four brothers. “The world lost a ball star but we were left without a potato,” he explained visibly excited. This has spoken high and of course in ‘And now Sonsoles‘(Antena 3) just 24 hours after the trial takes place in Argentina to clarify what really happened and if it is a death that could be avoided, such as Diego Armando Maradona (son) believes.

He has not hesitated to affirm what he considers clearly: «To my father They killed him! There are certain factors that lead him to think, among these the fact that 17 of the 22 experts who have participated in the autopsy and investigation in relation to the death of the Argentine footballer have determined that “there was some kind of criminal responsibility in his death.” He commented that “I hope that everything is clarified with the trial.”

The young man, who was born in 1986 in an extramarital relationship of the athlete, has continued to refer to what he expects from this procedure: «I want the people who made him die. I trust justice and I think they will pay before or after and not only the person who goes to trial, but another one. I want them to comply with those who caused his death ». Sonsoles Onega He has asked him who referred to and he has quickly settled the question: “That is not me who must say it, really, but it is something that everyone knows.”

Diego Armando Maradona (Junior) considers that the sad goodbye of his father have won many people. After the farewell, he said that they began to discover that “they had stolen a lot of money and there were strange things that were happening. There were belongings and things that we did not find anymore. Honestly, I am not interested in the material, really. What I would like is to have my dad and that today those who made me die are free. I hope the trial of the reason and everything ends ».









The young man has affirmed that both he and his brothers are united and that they seek «justice for our father». Finally, he has stressed that he considers that there are “many interests by the accused.”