Maradona’s followers honor him with a mosaic in Buenos Aires. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / Reuters

The death of Diego Armando Maradona has more and more chiaroscuro. In his last days, the Argentine star consumed a cocktail of antidepressants and antipsychotics that, mixed with alcohol, could have seriously damaged his health and even cost him his life. It is the conclusion of the report of the medical board delivered this Monday to the Prosecutor’s Office on the occasion of the open investigation into his death. The experts summoned by the Justice validate the suitability of the medicines supplied to Maradona, but warn of the serious adverse effects that their combination could have on the body of the 60-year-old ex-footballer. After the dissemination of the report, leaked to the press on Friday, the complaint now seeks to modify the cover of the case as “abandonment of person and murder with eventual intent”, crimes for which a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison is contemplated.

“Although the indicated psychotropic drugs may not have a direct and marked interaction with alcoholic beverages separately, their joint action, in a complex patient with a triple disease (cardiac-hepatic-renal), can produce states of sedation intense, confusion, possible severe behavioral disturbances, decreased motor ability, alterations in heart rhythm and blood pressure. Taking into account the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of the drugs and ethanol, the joint supply (not necessarily at the same time, but during the same day) is contraindicated ”, the report states.

The medical board, made up of official and party experts, ensures that the team that attended the Fluff Before his death, he acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner” at a time when “he was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions about his health”. The document has rekindled criticism against professionals, led by Dr. Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov.

“From the cause it emerges clear and concrete all the manipulation that the whole environment does with respect to the family and in the report of the medical board it is very clear that the doctors at no time told the family all the seriousness of the condition. Diego’s illness ”, the lawyer Mario Baudry, who represents the youngest son that Maradona had with his partner Verónica Ojeda, has declared to local media. “The situation after this report is serious because of how they handled Diego’s health and ends up being sad because unfortunately what one had been saying is confirmed in the 24 points of expertise,” he added.

Friends of Maradona, such as former footballer Claudio Omar García agree with the opinion of the complaint. “I knew that Diego was allowed to die. They did not take care of him as they should have taken care of him, he did not have an ambulance or a respirator or a heart pill. When he left football and the people who loved him, he began to be a different person. For Diego soccer was everything. The environment ruined Diego; a healthy Diego who could express himself did not serve them. They didn’t take care of him. There are responsible and hopefully who falls who has to fall, “said the Turkish García in television statements.

Prosecutors investigating Maradona’s death have opened a parallel criminal case against Aníbal Areco, the psychiatrist Cosachov’s expert, accused of being responsible for leaking the preliminary findings to the press. For their part, Maradona’s sisters have issued a harsh statement in which they express their outrage “at seeing, once again, our brother’s privacy violated. It hurts us to see some actors of this cause walking through the media as if it were a show and not the death of our beloved Pelu”. “Who or who is benefiting from these leaks? Diego throughout his life did many things for Argentines and today we only ask that his memory be respected ”, they added.

The 1986 world champion with Argentina in Mexico died on November 25 in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and the autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.” They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

