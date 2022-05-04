The jersey, which sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million), became the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia in history.

The shirt was owned by former England defender Steve Hodge, who changed his shirt with Maradona after the aforementioned meeting.

And recently, the 59-year-old decided to put the shirt in an auction, which opened at 5 million pounds and closed on Wednesday.

An Argentine delegation had traveled to London earlier, in an attempt to persuade Hodge to withdraw the shirt from the auction, and sell it to him instead.

According to the British sports newspaper, The Sun, the delegation consisted of members of the local football association, the family of the late legend and a private souvenir company, but it failed in its mission.

A member of the delegation told the newspaper: “He (Hodge) is selling something belonging to Maradona and the Argentine Football Association without a license. The shirt should be in Argentina so that all Argentines can enjoy it, not to display it in his wardrobe.”

In the same context, the family of Maradona, who died in 2020, claims that the former England defender has the shirt that the legend used in the first half, and therefore not the shirt he was wearing when he scored with his hand in the second half.

But Sotheby’s auction house says it has verified, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the shirt sold was the intended one.