When we talk about Maradona, Argentina and “his” Naples come to mind, but the Pibe de Oro had its residence in Dubai for many years… and there is no shortage of anecdotes.

If we talk about Diego Armando Maradona, Argentina comes to mind, playing for the first World Cup without him, who left this world exactly two years ago, and “his” Naples, which will host the new cycle of the national team. The Pibe de Oro, however, had its residence in Dubai for many years. And even in those parts he left an indelible memory, at least in the memory of Sulaiman Nellissery, the driver who accompanied Diez around the Persian Gulf country for seven years. Which some time ago he gave an interview to Infobae recalling her relationship with Diego.

HAPPY — A beautiful portrait, the one drawn by Nellissery. “I remember him as a good man, always smiling. He was happy and he liked Dubai. Every second spent next to him was a moment of joy for me. I have been with him for seven years as a driver and it was the happiest time of his working life. I met him in August 2011 when I was one of the drivers at Al Wasl. He even gave me the freedom to go to his house when he wasn’t there. He trusted me very much. And I would love to be able to go to the cemetery to find him even if he is still alive for me “. See also BetPlay Cup: this is how the keys to the round of 16 were drawn

It is legitimate to ask what Diego’s life was like in Dubai. Needless to say, quite busy and full of visits… “It was a continuous coming and going. Diego was always accompanied by many people and members of the royal family and the government came to visit him. He did not deny himself to anyone. He was constantly in contact with the most powerful people in the country, who came to visit him at home. And he opened the doors to journalists, friends and family. I met his daughters and also his two companions”. Being Diego’s driver also means having experienced particular scenes… “One day we were going to training in Fujairah, the road was very busy and to avoid getting stuck in traffic we decided to cut through the dunes”. Not a great idea. “When we tried to pass on the sand, the car stopped completely and we got out with Diego to get it going again. Diego got out because he couldn’t stand the heat, but also to give me a hand.” The umpteenth demonstration of the big heart of D10S… See also Nairo Quintana, pros and cons of a possible move to Astana: analysis

