The caretaker of the late former Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona added sleeping pills to his beer. Psychologist Griselda Morel, who worked with the eight-year-old son of footballer Diego Fernando, told the investigators about this, writes the Daily Mail.

According to Morel, in the last months of his life, Maradona had a “difficult” relationship with alcohol, saying he drank beer and wine. She said that one of the nurses of the ex-football player mixed sleeping pills into his beer so that he would not “fuss” at night. In addition, the football icon was given alcohol in the morning if he asked for it.

Morel added that Maradona’s mental health deteriorated so much that one of his assistants once caught him, allegedly talking on the phone in his room without the device itself in his hand.

In December 2020, it became known that the toxicological examination did not reveal traces of alcohol or drugs in the body of the deceased Maradona. Forensic experts examined the athlete’s urine and blood and found only psychotropic drugs there.

Earlier, the court allowed to check Maradona’s personal phones as part of the investigation into his death. Investigators are interested in Maradona’s correspondence with doctors – Leopoldo Luque and Agustina Kosachov. Maradona owned two smartphones. One was used to communicate with relatives, the second device – with a wider circle of people.

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60. The cause of death was acute pulmonary edema, which was caused by heart failure. The police suspected the negligence of his personal doctor, as well as the nurse who was on duty at Maradona’s house on the day of his death, which was the beginning of the investigation.

Maradona is known for playing for Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Newells Old Boys. As part of the Argentina national team, he became world champion in 1986. Maradona is considered one of the greatest players in football history.