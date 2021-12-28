Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of former Argentina striker Diego Maradona, has died in Naples. It is reported by Sportmediaset…

The ex-footballer and coach has passed away at the age of 52. The cause of death of the Argentinean was cardiac arrest. Maradona was hospitalized, but the doctors could not save him.

Hugo Maradona is known for his performances for the Italian “Ascoli”, the Viennese “Rapid” and the Spanish “Rayo Vallecano”. As a coach, he led the Puerto Rico Islanders club.

In November last year, at the age of 61, Diego Maradona died. The cause of death of the World Cup in the Argentine national team was pulmonary edema caused by acute heart failure.