Diego Amando Maradona, the greatest idol of Argentine football and one of the great stars that international football has produced, He would be turning 63 years old this Monday. Due to this special date, his sisters Rita, Mary, Ana and Cali shared some unpublished details of ‘Pelusa’.

For us it will never die. What was left was love

With nostalgia, they remembered the one who for them was only their brother, but for millions an idol, a legend and a controversial character who lived his best moments in the 1980s with Napoli in Italy and the Argentine national team.

“For us it will never die. What was left was love,” the sisters began explaining, who described it like this: “For us it wasn’t Diego, it was Nene. When he was big too, that’s what we called him” stated Rita Mabe

Before being a footballer, “He was the best brother,” and despite his controversial life “He was a human being with all his defects and virtues, but he had many more virtues. What he had left over was love,” said the left-hander’s younger sister.

And Diego Armando left a legacy in the world of football and will always be remembered by the people who love him: “We represent him because We are a little piece of him. While we are here, it is the legacy that he left us unintentionally. He was the only one who endured so much. “He stopped your bullets with his chest,” Cali said.

Diego Maradona in Mexico 86.

It was mom’s favorite and that’s it. It was her eyes

Diego Armando Maradona’s sisters decided to tell the stories that had never been revealed until today and reviewed some details of the life of the Napoli legend, who left this world on November 25, 2020.

“He liked to eat sausages in the afternoon. The soup… It was soupy. Vegetables, with thin noodles, ammunition. He had simple tastes. He also liked boiled potatoes; They brought the fish when they went to the island and spent weeks fishing with my dad, in Esquina (Corrientes). Besides, He liked Milanese. It wasn’t much for pasta. He always liked pizza, lately he really liked the pizzas from El Cuartito, they sent him boxes and boxes. Of all tastes”, they highlighted.

And they added: “It was mom’s favorite and that’s it. It was her eyes. For my mom, he came first. And for us too. Already as a little boy. But as a brother he was like a father, he did everything so that we were well. The truth is that he was a God.

And they remembered one of the best moments with him: “It was on the last vacation we spent with him. In Pilar. We were all together, we slept there, we spent Christmas, until he left to go to Mexico. I don’t know if he sensed… We were all there. We threw mattresses on the floor, because there weren’t that many beds for all of us. We were there December and January. Two months all together. He said it was going to be a galactic house, because he wanted it to be like a ring and each one would have a floor. And obviously we were willing to go to the galactic house”.

Also, they talked about one of the most vivid memories they have. “At a party, spending a Sunday, or at karaoke. At the last party in Cantilo, when he threw us all into the pool.”

Maradona is one of the most loved people in the city of Naples, The city in southern Italy welcomed him like a son, but it also hurt him a lot.

“One day they almost knocked down a window on us. She had no better idea than to go buy shoes. Well, we went, my mom, us, the boys… He, choosing shoes. When we looked outside it was a world of people. And the glass that moved because of the pressure. They had to take us out through a hallway. Then he took us to dinner on Sundays after the game and we had to go away for hours to eat. And people came anyway. Coming off the court was crazy. We had to wait three hours. When we were in Naples the last time, you don’t know what the people were like, how they cried, they recognized us.”

Finally, Diego Armando’s sisters talked about the experience the star had on the Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata bench, ‘It was one of the few clubs that paid tribute to him while he was alive.’

“He sang with the people. He was afraid they would forget him. In Boca he was not paid tribute as he deserved. Here, in Argentina, there is nothing like La Paternal. You turn around and there’s something of him. We feel that. With Argentinos and La Paternal, eternally grateful. I see how they react in the 10th minute of games and I get goosebumps. Always grateful for everything people do. He behaved and behaves well. It is the first stadium that was named after him, a tribute in life, he got to see it,” Maradona’s sisters highlighted.

