Diego Armando Maradona, the eternal star of the Argentine team, will be honored with a sports center in his name in the city of Puerto Cabello, Carabobo region, in Venezuela.

According to the Argentinean magazine El Graphic, the installation should be inaugurated in September 2021 and will have the largest statue in Latin America dedicated to the victorious attacker who died on November 25, 2020, aged 60, victim of a cardiopulmonary arrest .

+ Argentina shouts “goal” to score 35 years of Maradona’s great goal against England

The initiative to build the sports center belongs to Rafael Lacava, governor of Carabobo, informs the magazine. The politician gave the green light for the 10 m sculpture to be erected in honor of the former captain of the Argentine team in winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The complex has 2,400 m² of built-up area in the Porto II community, under “a modern and urban concept that promotes the need to share and interact”, says El Graphic.

The Diego Armando Maradona sports center will have a modern football field, areas for training players and spaces for the practice of street football.

In addition to football, the site will have biographical murals with various artistic expressions, where visitors will be able to know the main moments of the career of the “10 shirt”. Murals and varied artistic expressions recreate the most important facts of the successful career in the clubs that Maradona played for.

In principle, the so-called Mural Gallery will have 860 m² of art, says the Argentine magazine, using 5 m long walls.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach