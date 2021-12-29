Diego Armando Maradona’s body was buried without a heart. The information was revealed by Argentine physician and journalist Nelson Castro in an interview with “El Trece” channel. The former player died on November 25 of last year, at the age of 60, from a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Now, almost a year after the death of the eternal Camisa 10, the Argentine neurologist and journalist Nelson Castro is publishing a book entitled Diego’s Health: the True Story, in which he reveals medical details about the former Argentine squad striker.

+ Maradona’s family proposes public mausoleum for Argentine idol

The author, who was one of the specialists who treated the former athlete, accessed secret files and unpublished documents, in addition to interviewing witnesses who until then had not spoken about what happened. Maradona was the victim of a series of factors, especially lack of dietary control, routines, addictions and 25 hours without getting up, says Argentine newspaper Marca.

According to Nelson Castro, cited by the periodical, a person with a similar medical condition “would have died long ago”. The former player, unfortunately, had addictions as the most destructive factors for him. “Maradona was addicted to everything”, reveals the doctor.

The journalist, who is the author of the book “La Salud de Diego” (The Health of Diego, in Portuguese), gave further details about Maradona’s heart. “The heart was also extracted because it was very important in determining the cause of death. It weighed a pound and was very big. A heart usually weighs 300 grams. It was a big heart not only because he was an athlete, but also because of the heart failure that the former player suffered”, explained Castro.

