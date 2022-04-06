The shirt of the Argentine National Team worn by Diego Armando Maradona in the match against England, in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he scored both of the winning goals (2-1), is up for auction by Sotheby’s auction houseand it is estimated that it can reach a value close to 6 million pounds (about 30 billion Colombian pesos).

(You can read: Luis Díaz and more praise in Liverpool: Wenger and Michael Owen, at his feet).

The ‘miracle’ and the ‘sin’ t-shirt

In the photo, the Argentine National Team player, Diego Armando Maradona, during the match against England, in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

That day in 1986, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, still with the vivid memory of the Malvinas War that confronted the United Kingdom and Argentina in 1982, Maradona starred in two of the most historic and remembered goals in world football: the first, called ‘the Hand of God’; the second, ‘the Goal of the Century’.

It was the 51st minute, when Maradona, offside, took advantage of a poor high clearance by Steve Hodge inside the area, which made the ‘Fluff’ position legal, to anticipate the jump to goalkeeper Peter Shilton and theoretically score with a header the 1-0. In reality, his shot was with his left fist, but this was not noticed by the main referee or by his assistants. It was later called ‘the Hand of God’.

(We recommend: Yastremska: the Ukrainian tennis player who escaped from the war and arrived in Bogotá).



The 2-0, in the 55th minute, was a work of art. Maradona grabbed the ball in midfield and went at speed towards the English area, getting rid of as many rivals as he could, even dribbling past Shliton himself. It was years later, in a popular vote by FIFA, chosen the best goal in the history of the World Cups.

Without a doubt, Maradona’s shirt was a precious objective. And it was achieved, curiously, by the person who gave him the ‘undesired’ assistance of 1-0: Steve Hodge, a midfielder in that match and who exchanged it at the end of it.

“After an interview, I went down, behind the goal, to the changing rooms… As I went down, Maradona was walking with two of his teammates. I looked him in the eye, tugged at my shirt as if to say ‘is there any chance of a trade?’ , and he came over, made a prayer gesture and we exchanged shirts. And that was it. It was as simple as that.”Hodge told years ago in a television interview how he got the coveted shirt with the ’10’.

(Also: Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal).

The precious ‘trophy’, owned by a Hodge who until now had always refused to sell it, has been on display in the Manchester United museum for the last few years. But now its owner has decided to put it up for auction. LThe auction, by Sotheby’s, is online, and will end on May 4. The bookmaker itself was the one that authenticated the shirt as the one used by Maradona just in the second half of the match (he exchanged the one from the first half at halftime).

EFE