Maradona, the lawyer of the nurse accused of manslaughter shifts attention to the doctors who treated the Pibe

The death of Diego Armando Maradona, who died of a heart attack last November after brain surgery for a blood clot, continues to be shrouded in an aura of mystery. New revelations come from the lawyer of 36-year-old Dahiana Gisela Madrid, the infirmary under investigation for manslaughter along with seven other people accused of having neglected the football legend in his last days of life. El Pibe would not receive adequate care and would be left to himself for a “prolonged and distressing period”.

Maradona, the nurse confesses: “Nobody carried out routine checks, the report was false”

An investigation was opened following a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five children against neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who blame the deterioration of their father’s condition after the operation. In his first deposition, Madrid had mentioned that he was one of the people who found Maradona without vital signs and tried to revive him, while at the same time said that he did not perform routine checks at the start of his shift to rest the patient.

Likewise, Madrid wrote a report to his superiors stating that he had tried to control him, but that Maradona had refused. The nurse admitted that the report was false and that it was her superior who asked her to do so.