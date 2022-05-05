Maradona, England’s goal-setting shirt sold at a record price: 8 and a half million euros

It was auctioned at a record price of 9.3 million dollars, 8.8 million euros, the Argentina t-shirt worn by Diego Armando Maradona in the legendary match against England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, that of the goal of the “mano de Dios”. L’auction at Sotheby’s it opened on April 20 and had only received a $ 5 million offer until just before closing.

In the end, however, six offers arrived, one of which represents a record for a football relic. The price is staggering despite the doubts raised by the family who claims to be in possession of the shirt that the deceased Pibe de Oro he wore in the second half, the one in which he made the brace, while the one that went up for auction would be the one worn in the first half.

