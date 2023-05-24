On the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 23, something happened that outraged some, amused others, and generated many memes: Maradona ‘reborn’ to support the president from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Messi and make other publications on Facebook account of the late Argentine star.

It was in the verified profile ‘Diego Maradona, with more than 12 million followers, that reference was made to AMLO, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé and other characters sports and other fields.

Despite a hack has not been confirmedthe actions carried out open up that possibility.

One of the most noticeable changes in the ‘Diego Maradona’ account is the nicknamethat was changed to “VivamesiCR7esunpendejo”.

Profile picture main, of the Argentine 10 holding the world cup, it was replaced by one of Edson Arantes Do Nacimento ‘Pelé’, which is compared by soccer fans with the ‘Fluff’. Both former players had great relevance in the sports history of their countries.

Another of the publications made in the profile is that of a minor with the message “I am that” and “El Jeremías”, a possible clue as to the identity of the author of the cyberattack.

A post with great impact, but considered in poor taste by fans of the Maradona is the following: “You do know that I faked my death, right?”

About the president of Mexico, he published the following: “I trust Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”