Diego Armando Maradona Junior’s experience as coach on the bench of Napoli United ends, a team born in 2009 with the aim of promoting social inclusion through sport by involving asylum seekers and young people at risk of exclusion residing in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples. The son of Pibe de Oro and Cristiana Sinagra sat on the Napoli United bench from the summer of 2021, competing in the championship of Eccellenza Campania in both seasons.

Today Maradona jr. announced his resignation speaking, in a post published on Instagram, of “unpaid salaries to staff and players. Four months – he writes – over 100 days without receiving any money. Work and personal relationships have been affected. There are boys in the team that are thousands of km from home and Napoli United left them without a penny for groceries, without food, in one case even without hot water for several days. I couldn’t resist, I was no longer able to stand still in front of to such injustices. Making integration, welcoming and leaving people without food is a bit out of place”.

For its part, the club let it be known that it “had to accept the resignation of coach Diego Armando Maradona junior and his staff”, to whom “we acknowledge, in these two years, a great self-sacrifice and great professionalism, especially in a difficult moment, both from an organizational and economic point of view, like what we’ve been facing in the last year.From the first to the last day we met people who deeply respect the game of football, who love their job beyond the responsibilities it entails. We wish everyone the best continuation in this world which we all know is difficult but which needs more professionals like them,” concludes Napoli United.