During the broadcast ‘Radio Goal‘aired on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples Diego Armando intervened Maradona Jr. Diego’s son talked about the championship dream of Naplesalso remembering the father.
“I believe in the Scudetto from the first day and I continue to believe in it. I’m sure this is Spalletti’s year. Napoli are a team this year, mature. They know how to adapt to the type of match, if there is anything to beat, lead, if you have to play the restart, it restarts “.
“I’m sure dad will cheer for Napoli. Wherever he is he’s cheering for the boys. I often talked to dad about the Napoli scudetto in Sarri’s year and he was overjoyed that some team could repeat what they did.”
April 6, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 13:43)
