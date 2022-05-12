Auctions Bolaffi has organized a real online auction to allow enthusiasts to grab unique pieces from collection . Among the most sought after figurines that of Maradona and Ayrton Seine . Here is the value of the card of the unforgettable Pibe de Oro .

Ayrton Senna, Roberto Baggio, Eusebio and Diego Maradona are the samples of the first Italian auction entirely dedicated to stickers, organized on the internet by Auctions Bolaffi. The CEO Filippo Bolaffi confirmed the success of the first edition of the auction, revealing some details on the purchased lots. The most expensive card was that of Seine in his rookie year in 84. They were well spent on the Brazilian driver’s card 2400 euros. The Maradona figurine, on the other hand, was the unobtainable photo of Diego in jersey Argentinos Junior in 1979, auctioned for well 1250 euros.