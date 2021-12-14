In a rather sad setting, Boca Juniors wins the Maradona Cup

In a rather sad setting is the BocaJuniors to conquer the MaradonaCup, tournament organized in ArabiaSaudi in a half-empty stage a Riad, against the Barcelona. Sad because it was played in a more than neutral venue, which on a capacity of 25,000 spectators saw just over 10,000. Even on social media, the many fans who followed the event from Argentina, Italy and Spain expressed their doubts about this event.

Boca Juniors have conquered the MaradonaCup only on penalties, after the 1-1 in regulation time. In goal Jutgla for the Boat And Zeballos for the Xeneizes. He met again on the pitch DaniAlves, who cannot play in official competitions, has found space in Xavi’s 11th starter in this particular friendly.

Recall that the Napleshe did not participate for various reasons, one of these being the clogged calendar and the challenge with the Milan soon. Certainly, after the Europa League draws, the challenge against Boat it will not be long in coming.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 21:20)

