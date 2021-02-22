-Matías wants a certificate that Diego is oriented in time and space.

-Oriented …? Haha.

-Well, you put that when you saw it, you saw it well.

Beyond the possible crimes or the ethical limits, the advance of the cause for the death of Diego Armando Maradona makes clear the lack of apprehension with which the professionals attended the most popular Argentine of all time.

The latest dialogues to emerge from the investigation are chilling. More, considering that it is opening a black box that is the prelude to the death of the Ten. The Prosecutor’s Office in charge of the case had already been able to access the information contained in the two cell phones that were owned by Maradona in recent days. And soon there will be more news about it. For now, New exchanges of messages were known between the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the three main ones mentioned in this case.

Dr. Leopoldo Luque’s post for Diego Maradona’s 59th birthday. It was recognized “in charge” of the health of the “10”.

As revealed, as a chronology of the last days of Maradona, the newspaper Página 12 in its Sunday edition, there was a diagnosis about Diego’s state of health from the messages crossed between the three professionals. “Alcoholic dementia. Parkinson’s traits”, they mention in their whatsapp to define the pathology that afflicted Ten. Those messages correspond to October 24-26, a month before his death. In these exchanges they also talk about the patient “He is confused, lost, rigid.”

On October 26, an order from Luque to Cosachov was produced: “Matías (would be Morla) wants a certificate that Diego is oriented in time and space.” The psychiatrist responds: “Oriented? Haha …”. To which Luque replied: “Well, you said that when you saw him, you saw him well.” The certificate, dated October 20, effectively accommodates that request, but there is a problem: the case has already proven that the psychiatrist did not visit Diego at that time.

On October 29 another message appears: “His birthday is coming. We must reduce his medication so that he can be presentable.” Two days later, in a bad state before everyone, Diego appeared at the Gymnastics stadium, where he was allowed to be seen for the last time in public.

The psychiatrist, Agustina Cosachov, at Diego’s wake. Photo: R González

Then comes the time of his hospitalization, where days later he is operated on for a subdural hematoma. Then, with the signature of his daughters and Luque, Maradona is transferred to the San Andrés de Tigre neighborhood despite the suggestion from the clinic where he was hospitalized that he should be hospitalized in a rehabilitation center for his addiction to alcohol and for its general picture.

Already in his new home, a chilling phrase appears in those chats: “Either we lose our registration and go to Cana or we will be demigods.” In the week of November 15 to 19, a worsening of the picture is perceived. “He does not stop sleeping”, “he has a worrying snoring, it is a strange noise breathing”, “he is swollen”, they are read on the cell phones of those involved.

On November 23, two days before the outcome, a message reads: “He has been sleeping for two days.” And the warning returns: “It is swollen, very swollen.”