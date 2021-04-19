A new teaser-trailer for the biographical series Maradona: blessed dream It was released on Monday, April 19 through the official Amazon Prime networks. This will portray the most well-known moments of his life by Diego Armando Maradona, among several other controversial ones.

To the rhythm of “Live is Life” by the band Opus, a clip of just 29 seconds shows the themes that the series would portray: his beginnings as a player, his passage through the Boca Juniors, the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and of course, its excesses.

There will be not one, but three actors who will give life to Maradona at different times in his biography: Homemade Nazareno (Teen), Nicolas Goldschmidt (young) Y Juan Palomino (adult), all of Argentine nationality.

Maradona Blessed Dream

The series, produced by BTF Average, in co-production with Dhana Media Y Latin We, was shot in Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Italy and Uruguay. It will have 10 episodes that will explore the most significant stages of the player and that will surely excite the generation that saw him born into the world of football.

Much to talk he left death of player Diego Armando Maradona in November last year. Fans remember him fondly and as a person who brought joy to the people, especially within Argentina, his place of origin.

However, quite the contrary, there are others who have not agreed with the exaltation of the footballer, as they remember him more for the mistakes he made not only in his career but also with his family throughout his most controversial years.

The series, which was scheduled to premiere on October 30, 2020 (Maradona’s 60th birthday), a month before his death, has yet to be released. official release date, but according to Amazon it will be launched in more than 240 countries simultaneously this 2021.