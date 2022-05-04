It is a real record for sports memorabilia, the object put up for auction at Sotheby’s in London. In 2002, only 260 thousand euros were offered for Pele’s # 10

ROME. Maradona is better than Pele. At least for those who collect sports memorabilia and would be willing to do anything to have a ‘memory’ of their idol. The numbers don’t lie, just compare the almost 260 thousand euros that an anonymous buyer paid, in 2002, to buy the shirt worn by O Rei in the final of Mexico ’70 at a Christie’s auction for the almost 9 million euros with which today. , as announced by Sotheby’s, the auction was won, also here by a buyer who preferred to remain anonymous, to have the shirt worn by the ‘Pibe de Oro’ in the match that …

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS