Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/10/2023 – 21:15

The Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, will be the stage for the classic between Brazil and Argentina valid for the 6th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The information was released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The South American classic will be played on November 21st, a Tuesday, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

“CBF received an invitation from several places in Brazil and the world to host this one of the biggest classics in world football. The option for Maracanã, among so many places that would be ready to host a match like this, was due not only to logistical issues, training and travel conditions, which are priorities, but because it is also a premise of our management to bring the selection closer of fans from all regions of Brazil. We have already had a match in the North region, soon in the Central-West region and then it will be the Southeast region’s turn to be included. And so we will continue, always respecting the ideal conditions for the best performance of the Brazilian team. I am sure that the best-known stadium in the world will be the stage for a great football celebration”, stated the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Selection changes

However, before the classic with Argentina at Maracanã, the Brazilian team has two other commitments in the Qualifiers, against Venezuela, on October 12th in Cuiabá, and against Uruguay, five days later in Montevideo.

And for the October commitments, coach Fernando Diniz had to make two changes. Full-backs Renan Lodi, from Olympique de Marseille (France), and Vanderson, from Monaco (France), were recalled following conversations between the team’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, and the clubs’ respective medical departments.

To take their places, coach Fernando Diniz called Carlos Augusto, from Inter Milan (Italy), and Yan Couto, from Girona (Spain).